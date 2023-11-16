Clarius Group LLC Sells 81 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.72. 107,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.50. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.03.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

