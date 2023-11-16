Clarius Group LLC Sells 87 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after buying an additional 224,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,010,574,000 after acquiring an additional 206,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,162. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $168.52 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

