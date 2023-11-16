Clarius Group LLC Trims Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.1% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,911,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,848,000 after acquiring an additional 236,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in State Street by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,551,000 after acquiring an additional 469,309 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

State Street Stock Performance

STT stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.35. The stock had a trading volume of 192,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

