Clarius Group LLC Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.93. The company had a trading volume of 452,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,687. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.87. The stock has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

