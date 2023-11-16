Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Buys $102,500.82 in Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) Director David J. Matlin acquired 250,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $102,500.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,043,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,911.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.48. Clene Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Clene had a negative return on equity of 322.31% and a negative net margin of 5,624.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLNN shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Clene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,400,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the second quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clene by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 119,084 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Clene by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

