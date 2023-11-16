CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading 8.3% Higher

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 64,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 178,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

CMC Metals Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.14. The firm has a market cap of C$9.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

About CMC Metals

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and the Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

