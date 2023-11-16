CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of CME Group worth $69,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,804. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,844,355. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

