CNB Financial Co. (CCNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on December 15th

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

CNB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. CNB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

CCNE opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $440.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 19.32%. Analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 18,683.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 40.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 619,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCNE

About CNB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.