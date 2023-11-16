CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.6 %

CNSP traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.01. 31,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,337. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at CNS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Christopher Downs bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $34,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,700.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNSP. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.