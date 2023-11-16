Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COKE traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $694.07. 3,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a twelve month low of $456.55 and a twelve month high of $745.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $649.51 and a 200 day moving average of $656.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.