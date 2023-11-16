Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,158 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.15% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $43,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $458,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP now owns 863,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.93.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCEP. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.12) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.