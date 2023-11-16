Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.7 days.
Cochlear Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOF opened at $169.25 on Thursday. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $132.00 and a 1-year high of $176.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.73 and a 200-day moving average of $161.66.
About Cochlear
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cochlear
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Game-changing news for Ambarella puts the market in reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.