Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.7 days.

Cochlear Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOF opened at $169.25 on Thursday. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $132.00 and a 1-year high of $176.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.73 and a 200-day moving average of $161.66.

Get Cochlear alerts:

About Cochlear

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.