Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.40. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 903,874 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Coeur Mining by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

