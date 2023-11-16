Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in October

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,300 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 499,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 238.1 days.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

CGEAF opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $58.77.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

