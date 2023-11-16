Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 379,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000.

NYSEARCA:INCO opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.01 million, a P/E ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.55. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.00.

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

