Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,045 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,742,379. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $170.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.