Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.11% of CONMED worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 712.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Stock Up 2.0 %

CNMD opened at $107.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.22 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CONMED

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CONMED

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.