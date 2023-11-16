Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.31

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 75544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Featured Articles

