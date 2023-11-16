Comparing Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) and Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) and Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Transcontinental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Tupperware Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tupperware Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transcontinental and Tupperware Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental N/A N/A N/A $1.34 5.53 Tupperware Brands $1.31 billion 0.06 -$232.50 million ($0.40) -4.27

Analyst Ratings

Transcontinental has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tupperware Brands. Tupperware Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcontinental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Transcontinental and Tupperware Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tupperware Brands 0 1 0 0 2.00

Transcontinental currently has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 219.39%. Tupperware Brands has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Transcontinental’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Transcontinental is more favorable than Tupperware Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental and Tupperware Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental N/A N/A N/A Tupperware Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Transcontinental beats Tupperware Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc. engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings. This sector serves agriculture, beverage, cheese and dairy, coffee and tea, frozen, health and wellness, home and personal care, industrial, lawn and garden, meat and protein, pet food, snacks, confection and dairy foods, tobacco, music, and entertainment markets, as well as supermarkets. The Printing sector provides integrated services for retailers, such as premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-color books, and personalized and mass marketing products. The Media sector is involved in printing and digital publishing of educational and trade books, and specialized publications for professionals and newspapers in French and English. Transcontinental Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It distributes its products to approximately 70 countries primarily through independent sales force members, including independent distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

