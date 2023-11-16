ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Raised by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $585,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Shares of COP stock opened at $114.62 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.23. The company has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.35.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

