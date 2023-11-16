Contrasting Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) and American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) and Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Woodmark and Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Woodmark 1 3 1 0 2.00 Arçelik Anonim Sirketi 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Woodmark currently has a consensus price target of $73.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.16%. Given American Woodmark’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Woodmark is more favorable than Arçelik Anonim Sirketi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

91.9% of American Woodmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Woodmark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Woodmark and Arçelik Anonim Sirketi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Woodmark $2.07 billion 0.60 $93.72 million $6.69 11.23 Arçelik Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A $4.47 4.95

American Woodmark has higher revenue and earnings than Arçelik Anonim Sirketi. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Woodmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Woodmark and Arçelik Anonim Sirketi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Woodmark 5.52% 16.85% 9.25% Arçelik Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Woodmark beats Arçelik Anonim Sirketi on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers. The company sells its products under the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate, Stor-It-All, and Professional Cabinet Solutions brands, as well as Hampton Bay, Glacier Bay, Style Selections, Allen + Roth, Home Decorators Collection, and Project Source. It markets its products directly to home centers and builders, as well as through independent dealers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Winchester, Virginia.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. It offers top and front door washing machines, horizontal and vertical deep freezers, split air conditioners, microwave ovens, water dispensers, cooking appliances, washing machines, dishwashers, coolers, gas and/or electric cookers, refrigerators, coffee machines, laundry and washer-dryers, hoods, and built-in cooking products. The company also provides televisions, computers, cash registers, and other electronic devices. It offers its products under the Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Defy, Arctic, Dawlance, Elektrabregenz, Blomberg, VoltasBeko, Leisure, Altus, and Flavel brand names. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

