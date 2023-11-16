Copa (NYSE:CPA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. Copa had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share.

Copa Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.15. 112,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,916. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.95. Copa has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 68,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Copa by 46.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

