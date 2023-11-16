Copa (NYSE:CPA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $92.91, but opened at $95.80. Copa shares last traded at $97.74, with a volume of 59,454 shares traded.

The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Copa by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Copa by 1,560.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copa Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.37.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

