Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.62. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
See Also
