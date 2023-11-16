Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.62. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $4,550,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 53,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 84.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

