CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Gap Up to $56.23

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.23, but opened at $58.06. CRISPR Therapeutics shares last traded at $56.62, with a volume of 652,842 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.57.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 394.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 52.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.