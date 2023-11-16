Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Short Interest Update

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Crown Proptech Acquisitions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meteora Capital LLC increased its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 21.1% in the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 395,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 68,782 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at $567,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at $2,558,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at $2,140,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 347.1% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 80,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.13% of the company’s stock.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Stock Performance

CPTK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,677. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Crown Proptech Acquisitions was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

