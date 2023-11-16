CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Holdings Cut by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246,998 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUBE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,737,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,275,000 after acquiring an additional 38,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CubeSmart by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,198,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,842,000 after acquiring an additional 64,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 99,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,615 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

CUBE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.93.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

