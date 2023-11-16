Culp (NYSE:CULP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CULP stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $65.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.28. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Culp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $38,725.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,142.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $75,416 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Culp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 556,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 33.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Culp by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Culp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 211,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

