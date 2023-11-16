CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lifted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689,147. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.07. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

