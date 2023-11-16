CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of CyberArk Software worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CYBR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,829. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $188.77.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.