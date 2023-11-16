DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 170.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Mirova bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 66.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

DaVita Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DVA traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.27. The stock had a trading volume of 252,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,817. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

