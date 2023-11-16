Deborah Wallis Robinson Purchases 3,000 Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Stock

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,090.00.
Park Lawn Stock Performance
Shares of PLC opened at C$16.51 on Thursday. Park Lawn Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.85 and a 1 year high of C$29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.02. The firm has a market cap of C$565.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.17.
Park Lawn Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.53%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Park Lawn Company Profile
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.
