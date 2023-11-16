Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 120 ($1.47) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deliveroo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 159 ($1.95) to GBX 183 ($2.25) in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deliveroo

Deliveroo Stock Performance

About Deliveroo

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

(Get Free Report)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.