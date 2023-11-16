Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 89,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Citigroup decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

