Desjardins Weighs in on Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DRR)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.96.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$16.06 million for the quarter.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th.

