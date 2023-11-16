Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

NYSE:DM opened at $0.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.36 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 232.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

About Desktop Metal

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 41.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 395,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 605.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 487,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth $63,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

