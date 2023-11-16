Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Stock Performance
NYSE:DM opened at $0.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.74.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.36 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 232.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.
Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
