Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,467 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $73.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Get Our Latest Report on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.