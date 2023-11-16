Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $134.55 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $136.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

