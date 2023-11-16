Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DHC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. 80,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $507.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.74%.

DHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Further Reading

