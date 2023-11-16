Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,072,000 after acquiring an additional 97,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Donaldson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 132,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,743,000 after acquiring an additional 197,536 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Donaldson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,710,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,461,000 after acquiring an additional 80,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

