Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Sells $73,116.52 in Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $73,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,017.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ducommun Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of DCO opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DCO. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Ducommun by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,420,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,793,000 after acquiring an additional 352,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ducommun by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 324,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ducommun by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ducommun by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 190,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ducommun by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

