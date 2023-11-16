East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Stock Price Up 6.3%

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 166,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average daily volume of 33,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

East Africa Metals Trading Up 6.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of C$17.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

About East Africa Metals

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

