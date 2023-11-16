easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Short Interest Up 9.7% in October

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,500 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 472,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,728.3 days.
easyJet Price Performance
Shares of EJTTF remained flat at $4.81 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. easyJet has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $6.52.
easyJet Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Unlocking AI investment opportunities in healthcare
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- New Disney investor propels stock to ranks of best S&P gainers
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.