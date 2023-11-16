easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Short Interest Up 9.7% in October

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,500 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 472,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,728.3 days.

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of EJTTF remained flat at $4.81 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. easyJet has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $6.52.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

