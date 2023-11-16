Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $133.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.46. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 50.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $908,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

