Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Decreased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,763 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after buying an additional 349,575,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $270,382,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $350,613,000 after buying an additional 1,391,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after buying an additional 1,101,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,827,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,770 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $134.43 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.06 and its 200-day moving average is $126.46.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

