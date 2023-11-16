EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of EMCORE from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.25.

EMKR stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $21.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.14. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in EMCORE by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

