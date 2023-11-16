Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endava had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Endava Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,634. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.37. Endava has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 22,000.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 4,429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

