Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Trading 7.4% Higher

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.07 and last traded at C$3.05. 163,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 280,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

EDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$609.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

