Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Enphase Energy worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after buying an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after buying an additional 591,200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $92.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.89. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

