Envista (NYSE:NVST) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Get Envista alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Envista

Envista Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NVST opened at $23.24 on Thursday. Envista has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,163.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Keller bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $367,110. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 14.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Envista by 512.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 750,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after buying an additional 627,686 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Envista by 7.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 825,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,027,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 829,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,131,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Envista by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 293,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period.

About Envista

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.